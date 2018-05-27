Kenya: American Talk Show Host Ellen Degeneres and Spouse in Nairobi

American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife have shared photos of their stay in Nairobi this weekend whose highlight was an amazing breakfast at the Giraffe Manor.

The couple made a stopover in Nairobi on their way to Rwanda for the wildlife fund's first project were they are building a permanent home for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund for the wild, endangered gorillas of Rwanda.

The comedian shared a series of clips of herself and her wife actor Portia de Rossi at Giraffe Manor.

The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show fed a Rothschild's giraffe in one video and shared a snap of herself as Portia, took her turn giving snacks to the magnificent animals.

The first video that the talk show host posted on Saturday showed de Rossi trying to order breakfast on their vacation.

"I would like pancakes and coffee," she said, appearing somewhat distracted as a giraffe poked its head through an open window. "I think that will be fine."

In the next video, she was obscured as two giraffes reached over the table to gently take treats from her hand.

"Portia hasn't met a giraffe she didn't like," DeGeneres commented.