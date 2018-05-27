27 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: American Talk Show Host Ellen Degeneres and Spouse in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chad Kitundu

American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife have shared photos of their stay in Nairobi this weekend whose highlight was an amazing breakfast at the Giraffe Manor.

The couple made a stopover in Nairobi on their way to Rwanda for the wildlife fund's first project were they are building a permanent home for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund for the wild, endangered gorillas of Rwanda.

The comedian shared a series of clips of herself and her wife actor Portia de Rossi at Giraffe Manor.

The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show fed a Rothschild's giraffe in one video and shared a snap of herself as Portia, took her turn giving snacks to the magnificent animals.

The first video that the talk show host posted on Saturday showed de Rossi trying to order breakfast on their vacation.

"I would like pancakes and coffee," she said, appearing somewhat distracted as a giraffe poked its head through an open window. "I think that will be fine."

In the next video, she was obscured as two giraffes reached over the table to gently take treats from her hand.

"Portia hasn't met a giraffe she didn't like," DeGeneres commented.

Kenya

Give Way to Younger Leaders, Odinga Told

Opposition activist Miguna Miguna has called on Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga to retire from politics,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.