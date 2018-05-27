Kenya: Police Officer Accused of Abetting Terrorism Hangs Self

A police officer facing charges of aiding terror activities in the country committed suicide in his house in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

Constable Waiss Abdulaziz Mohammed's body was found hanging from the frame of his bedroom door on Saturday.

He was attached to the National Disaster Management Unit.

His wife, Agnes Muthoni Wanjiku, from whom he had been separated for two weeks, told the police that she arrived home at around 6.45am and went to check on him at his house because she had not been able to reach him.

"When she knocked the door, there was no response. She called him, but there was still no response. Since she had a spare key, she went ahead and opened the door," the police said.

CAR BOMB

He left a suicide saying that his job and other frustrations had made him take his own life.

The officer was suspected to have links with the people who blew up a car on June 28, 2017 that killed more than 20 people, among them eight police officers.

Mr Mohammed was arrested on July 1, 2017 and taken to court on July 3, but no charge was preferred against him.

On July 4, 2017, police requested the court to grant them a 30-day custodial order to enable them to conduct more investigations into his purported role.

But two days later, his wife of seven years, Ms Wanjiku, signed an affidavit that it was unconstitutional to detain the officer for 30 days without any charge.

She said her husband had not been allowed to see his family or change clothes, which, she said, deprived him of his human dignity.