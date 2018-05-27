27 May 2018

South Africa: 31 Arrested After Mayor's House, Vehicles Torched in Koster

A total of 31 people who were part of a service delivery protest that resulted in Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality Mayor Kim Medupe's house, guesthouse, and vehicles being torched will appear in court on Monday, North West police said.

The group face cases relating to violent protests that begin in Koster on Wednesday and spread to nearby Derby, said Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi.

They were charged with public violence, arson and malicious damage to property after being arrested on Thursday and Friday in both towns.

Roads through Koster were barricaded with burning tyres and other objects.

Protesters then looted goods belonging to the mayor and torched her home, guesthouse and five vehicles on the properties.

Mokgadi said tuck-shops were also looted in Koster and trucks were stoned and set alight in Derby.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said residents had the right to protest.

"We will not tolerate disorder and any criminality that accompany protests."

