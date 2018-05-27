27 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Firms Partner to Feed 5,000 On Children's Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

As part of arrangements for this year's Children Day celebration, Sweet Sensation Confectionary, a leading quick service restaurant in partnership with Nigeria Bottling Company Plc and UAC Nigeria Plc, plans to provide free meals for 5,000 indigent children in foster homes in Lagos.

The programme, tagged "Feed a Child" kicked off on May 1 to generate resources to feed 5,000 indigent children in four selected special homes for the less-privileged .

A statement by the company's Head of Marketing, Mr. Emeka Ugbogu, said: "The Sweet Sensation brand, since its establishment over 24 years ago through the vision of Lady Kehinde Kamson, Founder and MD, has engaged in numerous CSR welfare programmes."

Nigeria

Obasanjo Releases Report On Alleged U.S.$16 Billion Power Project Expenditure

While still awaiting a fresh probe of his administration between 1999-2007, former President Olusegun Obasanjo,… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.