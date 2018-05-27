Malawi: Food Vendors Smile After Lift of a Food-Vending Ban

Salima — Scores of food vendors in Salima have expressed happiness following Salima District Council's decision to lift the ban of sale of ready-to-eat open foods in the district after the declaration of cholera free status.

The ban, which was imposed by the council in February following the cholera outbreak, was officially lifted on Saturday by a meeting of the Full Council.

Random interviews conducted in busy markets of Kamuzu Road and Salima Market, vendors said lifting of the ban would lead to the restoration of their livelihoods which was in jeopardy as they had no alternative business to conduct during the ban.

The ban had affected business such as sale of sweet beer (Thobwa) doughnuts (Mandazi), African cakes (Zigumu), home-made juice, and many more.

A trader, Moreen Kachule at Kamuzu Road Market, said during the ban, she was struggling to survive as her only source of money comes from doughnuts (Mandazi) business.

"The ban put me out of business and cut off my income, I struggled to feed my family, pay rent and support my children in school," said Kachule.

Kachule explained that while the ban was necessary, it also affected livelihoods of small businesses which struggled to venture into alternative businesses owing to the size of their capital.

Chairperson of Salima Central Market, Paul Dimba said the lift of the ban is a relief to many traders, especially women.

"Of course, the lift of the ban is a good development of many small traders, especially women who depend on small businesses for their livelihood, but the only challenge is that some people have lost their capital during the ban as they were trying new ventures," said Dimba.

Chairperson of the District Council, Councilor Evason Mpayani said the council understood the consequences of the ban among particular groups of vendors, but it was necessary to prevent cholera spread.

"We know that the ban might have disturbed livelihoods, but I am sure everybody understood that it was necessary to control the cholera outbreak which hit a record of 99 and four deaths," said Mpayani.

Mpayani encouraged business persons to utilize the lifting of the ban and go back into business immediately.

"We hope that the people will quickly be back to business and my plea is that they should continue observing all hygiene practices as they conduct their trade," said Mpayani.