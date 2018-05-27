A new report has raised concerns about the quality of meat consumed in Tanzania as 98 per cent of all slaughter… Read more »

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Musa Kaibu confirmed this report. Mr Kaibu said he received the preliminary reports at 10a.m. Mr Mashaka was a second year students at St. Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT). He was a second year student pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Education. RPC Kaibu informed The Citizen that the landlady is the one who reported the case to the police. The case is still being investigated, RPC Kaibu said.

Mbeya — One man, identified as Mr Moses Mashaka from Sinde ward in Mbeya Region has been found dead in his room on Sunday. The man hanged to death after he lost a betting over yesterday's match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, police preliminary reports confirmed. Real Madrid won the match (3-1 goals).

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.