28 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RRA Edge KVC to Reach Playoffs Finals

By Damas Sikubwabo

NATIONAL women volleyball league giants Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) overpowered debutants Kigali Volleyball Club in four sets on Saturday at Petit Stade Remera to storm the finals of the playoff games for a record-extending eighth time since 2011.

The champions had a shaky start to the match losing the first set 25-10 but, inspired by left-attacker Charlotte Nzayisenga and right-attacker Judith Hakizimana, RRA reorganised to win the second set 25-16 and never looked back.

They went on to claim the third set 25-21 before sealing a 3-1 triumph with a 25-22 fourth set win.

In Game 2 of the semifinal fixtures, APR beat Ruhango in straight sets; 25-14, 25-14 and 25-14.

The military side will face rivals RRA in the best-of-three finals, starting on June 2.

In the men's category, defending champions Gisagara edged closer to retaining their crown after easing past Rwanda Energy Group in four sets (3-1) on Saturday at at Gisagara Gymnasium, in game one of the best-of-three finals series.

REG will host game 2 this Saturday at Petit Stade Remera aware that a defeat would see the visitors crowned champions for a second time in a row.

Saturday

Women

Semi-finals, Game 2

RRA3-1 KVC

APR 3-0 Ruhango

Men

Third place, Game 1

APR 1-3 UTB

Men's finals, Game 1

Gisagara 3-1 REG

Rwanda

