28 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: REG Overcome Patriots to Win Regional GMT Title

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

REG and APR were crowned winners of the 2018 Genocide Memorial Tournament - regional edition - on Sunday night at Petit Stade Remera.

Cyrille Kalima's REG men's team and APR in the women's category overcame Patriots and IPRC-South in the finals, respectively, to win GMT doubles having also won the local edition in their respective categories on May 20.

In front of a fully packed arena, REG defeated archrivals Patriots 73-67 while APR overcame Huye-based IPRC-South 63-61.

REG came into the final seeking revenge after losing league title to Patriots three weeks ago.

A six-point victory was enough to hand them a third trophy this season after clinching the National Heroes Day title in February and the GMT local edition a week ago.

Centre player Kami Kabange was again the man of the show after contributing a game high 17 points, which saw him walk away with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award while teammate Elie Kaje added 14 points.

REG won the first two quarters 24-20 and 15-12, respectively, to go into half-time with a 39-32 lead. From the break, Henry Mwinuke's Patriots returned better organised and more determined and won the third quarter 14-4 to head into the decisive quarter leading 46-43.

However, REG quickly turned the tables in the fourth quarter with Kabange, Kaje, Olivier Shyaka, Benjamin Mukengerwa and skipper Ali Kubwimana combining well to inspire the 2017 champions to a 30-21 final quarter win.

Shooting guard Steven Hagumintwari was the best scorer on the Patriots side, dropping in 16 points.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, APR had the last laugh after defeating IPRC-South 63-61 (14-13, 16-18, 14-21 and 19-9), thanks in large part to point-guard Sandra Kantore's 22 points.

In the veterans tourney, Espoir won the title after beating DR Congo's Goma Basketball Club 69-63.

DR Congolese-born Rwanda international Kabange was named the MVP in the men category; APR's Burundian guard Kantore snatched the award in the women's category, while Espoir's Aime Nkusi Kharim scooped the accolade in the veterans' competition.

Winners in both men and women categories pocketed Rwf1m in prize money.

Sunday - finals

Men

Patriots 67:73 REG

Women

APR 63-61 IPRC-South

Veterans

Espoir 69-63 VCGB (DR Congo)

Individual awards

MVP Men: Kami Kabange (REG)

MVP Women: Sandra Kantore (APR)

MVP Veterans: Aime Nkusi Karim (Espoir)

