Rwanda: Tour Du Cameroun - Uwizeyimana Finishes Fifth As Frenchman Richet Claims Stage 2

Club Benediction's Bonaventure Uwizeyimana was Team Rwanda's best performer in Sunday's Stage Two of the ongoing 15th Tour du Cameroun, claiming a fifth place.

Frenchman Noél Richet, riding for Club de la Défence, won the gruesome 175.7km stage in 4 hours, 43 minutes and 52 seconds to take the yellow jersey. Homeboy Martin Ngeh crossed the finish-line a second behind to finish second, same time as second runners-up Martin Mahdar.

Downes Brandon (4:43:57) finished in the fourth place, 69 seconds ahead of Rwanda international Bonaventure Uwizeyimana who completed top five pack of the stage.

However, it wasn't a good day for the rest of Team Rwanda members as Patrick Byukusenge (4:45:20), who had finished second in the opening stage on Saturday, came in ninth followed by youngster Didier Munyaneza in the tenth spot, with the same timing.

Fast-rising 20-year old Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo, Janvier Hadi and former Tour du Rwanda winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana finished in the 24th, 27th and 40th place in that order.

After Stage 2, French cyclist Richet tops the general classification with a total time of 8:3343 while former La Tropicale Amisa Bongo stage winner Uwizeyimana remains Rwanda's best rider, in the fifth place, 1 minute and 21 seconds adrift of the leader.

Despite Sunday's under par performance, Nsengimana retained the Polka Dot Jersey as the King of the Mountains while Ukiniwabo is second in youth category.

In today's Stage 3, riders will compete in a 108km circuit ride around Douala city.

Today - Stage 3

Douala - Douala (108.0 km)

Sunday

Stage 2: Kribi - Douala (175.7 km)

1. Noél Richet (Club de la Défense) - 4:43:52

2. Martin Ngeh (Cameroon) - 4:43:53

3. Martin Mahdar (Dukla Banská Bystrica) - 4:43:53

4. Brandon Downes (Martiques SC) - 4:43:57

5. Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwanda) - 4:45:06

Other Rwandans

9. Patrick Byukusenge - 4:45:20

10. Didier Munyaneza - 4:45:20

24. Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo - 4:45:24

27. Janvier Hadi - 4:45:28

40. Jean Bosco Nsengimana - 4:50:21