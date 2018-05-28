28 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police FC Coach Hails 'Phenomenal' Mico

By Peter Kamasa

ALBERT Joel Mphande, the head coach of Azam Rwanda Premier League side Police FC, has hailed Justin Mico for his lone goal that earned them a "crucial" away win.

The former Peace Cup winners overcame hosts Sunrise FC 1-0 on Saturday at Nyagatare playground, thanks to Rwanda international Mico's strike in the 3rd minute.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser, multiple goal opportunities were created but Mphande's backline was steady at all time to clear the threats.

While speaking to Times Sport on Saturday, coach Mphande acknowledged that, "This was a very close game, with both teams pressing but we deserved the win. It would probably have been a goalless draw if it was not for Mico's early strike. He was phenomenal."

The hard fought win saw Police move into top four for the first time this year but it was a short-lived spell after Rayon Sports reclaimed the spot on Sunday.

The Zambian-born tactician revealed that: "We are building a strong team for the future and the philosophy is working already. Our game approach, ability to stick to it and impose it on the opponents has been pivotal in our recent run of victories."

After 23 league games, the Kicukiro-based Police are in fifth place with 39 points, 11 behind table leaders APR. Hopefuls AS Kigali are second with 48 points, SC Kiyovu third with 41 points, while Rayon follow in fourth spot with 40 points.

Rayon collect free points

Meanwhile, on Sunday, reigning champions Rayon Sports were awarded all points without kicking a ball after strugglers Miroplast failed to show up at Kigali Stadium. Officials said they did not communicate to either FERWAFA or Rayon Sports.

This is the first 'no show' incident in the topflight league this season. FERWAFA's head of competitions Eric Ruhamiriza said Miroplast had not communicated and they intended to follow up on the matter.

Times Sport tried to contact club president Elyven Mironko for a comment but his known phone line was off.

Sunday

Mukura 0-2 Espoir

Marines 0-0 Kirehe

Saturday

Sunrise 0-1 Police

Amagaju 0-0 Gicumbi

Etincelles 2-1 Kiyovu

