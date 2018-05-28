27 May 2018

Kenya: Action to Be Taken Against Drug Peddlers in Schools, CS Education Warns

By Mark Kamau

Nairobi — The Education Ministry has put on notice bar owners and other drug peddlers who operate in school compound environs exposing school going children to drug abuse .

Speaking during Kiambu High school prize giving day on Saturday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed noted that, drug abuse was not only harmful to the children health but also affects their overall class performance.

"No drugs should be found or traded anywhere near or within learning institutions. The government is going to take tough action against people who expose children to stuff that was harmful to their health and well being," she said.

The CS further challenged counties to amend their alcohol and drinks control acts in a bid to ban the sale of illegal alcoholic drinks to children.

She said that implementation of such laws would help protect defenseless school going children who end up been vulnerable to drug lords operating near schools.

"I want to thank Kiambu County for banning the sale of illegal alcoholic drinks in the County. The law will help protect defenseless school going children, and I am happy the law is intended for both adults and the protection of children," Mohammed said.

Earlier this year Kiambu County amended its Alcoholic Drinks Control Act seeking to regulate the manufacture, selling and consumption of alcohol in a bid to reduce alcoholism in the County.

