Kenya: KPA Receives Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes for Cargo Meant for SGR

Mombasa — Cargo handing for the Standard Gauge Railways freight services is bound to improve more at the port of Mombasa after the arrival of two new Rail Mounted Gantry cranes.

The Kenya Ports Authority on December 2016 ordered six RMGs from China at a cost of Sh2.12 billion for the consignment, with each of the crane worth Sh345 million.

KPA has now received two of the ordered six cranes, whereas the remaining four are expected in the country by the end of June this year according to the Head of Container Terminal Engineering, Julius Tai.

"We expect the cargo handling for the SGR and the MGR within the port will improve more. These two new cranes will be installed adjacent to berth number 12 and 14 to purposely serve the cargo meant to be transported by rail," he said.

The port had only two RTGs, which were serving in loading of cargo on both the SGR freight services and the old MGR cargo trains.

According to Tai, it has taken ZPMC Ltd, the manufacturer of the cranes some 13 months to build the two cranes and another additional one month to ship them to Kenya.

The two cranes have a span of 40 metres each and an outreach of six metres.

It will take the KPA workers about four days to offload the cranes and mount them on their designated rail position, which is about 200 metres where the ship docked.

"Temporary rails will be laid from the berth to the RMG area to facilitate pulling of the cranes. This is expected to interrupt the normal traffic at the terminal, but efforts have been made to ensure sections of the terminal are left clear for traffic flow," said Tai.

After installation, the cranes will take about three weeks before they are commissioned.

Edward Opiyo, KPA Head of Container Operations, said efficiency at the Mombasa port has continued to improve because of the equipment they have installed.

"We are not only focusing on infrastructure, but also equipment. The port of Mombasa is driven by equipment and human skills. The procurement of these equipment is because of the increase of the volume of cargo passing through this port," Opiyo said.

"This means that the port of Mombasa is moving towards becoming the hub for trans-shipment cargo that will be moving on to other ports in the region, covering Zanzibar, Djibouti and Dar Es Salaam. With this increase, we must prepare ourselves."