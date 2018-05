Nairobi — Twenty-five people have been seriously injured after driver of the bus they were travelling in lost control and ended up in a ditch at Nzaini area, Makueni County.

Mbooni west Police boss Mathew Ngwio said the bus had 47 passengers who were on their way to Kitui.

"Those injured were swiftly rushed to the hospital," the police boss said.

The bus belonging to Utangwa Secondary School had been hired to ferry the passengers to Kitui.