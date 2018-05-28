Kenya: Knec Assures Kenyans 2018 Exams Will Be Credible, Warns of Fake Papers

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examinations Council has cautioned students and parents against been duped into purchasing fake papers for 2018 examinations.

The council says preparations for 2018 national examinations are firmly on track while assuring the country of its credibility.

In a statement, KNEC acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo says the council is aware of existence of scrupulous people distributing fake papers but has guaranteed that all loopholes have been sealed.

She further says they have scaled up its multi-agency approach of examination administration in a bid to ensure no breach in the already laid down security measures.