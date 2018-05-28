Kenya: Nzoia Hand Wazito Fourth Consecutive Loss

Nairobi — Elvis Rupia's 12th goal of the season began the onslaught as Morven Otinya and Victor Omondi scored late to hand visitors Nzoia Sugar a 3-0 win over Wazito FC at the Camp Toyoyo ground on Sunday evening sending the sugar millers fifth in the Kenyan Premier League standings.

Wazito who are in their debut season of top flight football were handed their fourth consecutive loss but still remained pegged at 14th in the standings.

After a slow start to the game, Nzoia brought the game to life in the 19th minute with Rupia striking a superb belter into the top left after picking the ball at the edge of the area off a mistake from Wazito.

Prior to that, the visitors tested Philip Odhiambo early in the 10th minute with Kevin Juma making a swift turn off his marker at the edge of the box but his shot went straight to the custodian's arms.

After the goal, Nzoia increased their tempo and their fast paced game proved to be a problem for Wazito. In the 21st minute, they almost got their second when David Odhiambo pulled a shot from distance but the Wazito keeper had it covered with a good save.

Nzoia continued to press with Odhiambo and Rupia being a constant menace in the Wazito backline.

The hosts had a god chance in the 33rd minute but skipper Dan Owino failed to have a good connection when he raced into the box to meet a cross from Joakim Omolo.

Five minutes on the other end, the hard working Odhiambo had another chance when he picked up a loose ball at the edge of the box, but his volley was just over.

Five minutes to the break, Ricky Onimbo should have brought Wazito back on level terms when Ayako's corner from the right found him isolated at the backpost, but his eventual shot was wide off target.

In the second half, Wazito should have been level seven minutes after the restart but Joe Waithira missed a glorious opportunity after he shot wide with only the keeper to beat after picking up a long ball.

In the 70th minute, they had another chance but substitute Ibrahim Mao took too many touches of the ball at the edge of the box after being picked out by a Ndegwa cut back with the Nzoia defense managing to track back and bungle him off the ball.

They were punished for the missed chances when Otinya scored with five minutes left with a well taken volley that found the keeper off his feet. Two minutes later, he turned provider heading the ball into Omondi's path to head home off a corner.