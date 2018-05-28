Kenya: Lionesses Crowned African Queens in Gaborone

Nairobi — The Kenya Lionesses saw off neighbors Uganda 29-7 to be emerge victorious at the Africa Women's Sevens Championship on Sunday evening in Gaborone, Botswana, ending years of playing second fiddle.

Kevin Wambua's girls have reached the finals in each of the last four championships and lost to South Africa, but they made the most of the absence of their biggest competitors to pick the coveted crown.

The Lionesses led 22-0 at half time through a brace of tries from both Michele Omondi and the unstoppable Janet Akello.

For a place in Sunday's final, Kenya had beaten Madagascar 27-0 in the semis while Uganda narrowly edged out Tunisia 10-5.

The team came through day one unblemished after posting 42-0 and 41-0 wins over Senegal and Madagascar and came closer to the final after seeing off Zambia 41-7 in the quarterfinals.

Uganda started their chase for the title with a 22-0 win over Zimbabwe and followed it up with a 10-10draw with Tunisia in pool B.

The Cranes then went on to hit Senegal 12-5 to once again book Tunisia, this time in the semis. Deadlocked at 5-5 in the first half, Uganda went on to find the winning try in the next half to book the Lionesses in the final in a game they went on to claim silver.

-Additional reporting from Raga House

AUTHOR: Capital Sport