Kenya: Emphatic Lionesses Crowned African Queens

Nairobi — The Kenya Lionesses saw off neighbors Uganda 29-7 to emerge victorious at the Africa Women's Sevens Championship on Sunday evening in Gaborone, Botswana, ending years of playing second fiddle.

Kevin Wambua's girls have reached the final in each of the last four championships and lost to South Africa, but they made the most of the absence of their biggest competitors to pick the coveted crown.

Three speed-stars, Janet Okello, Sinaida Aura and Linet Moraa all went over the chalk with Grace Adhiambo booting in three conversions to handing the Lionesses the long awaited title.

Aura and Okello landed two tries each as Moraa scored one try.

The ladies finished their day one without conceding a single try as they beat Senegal and Madagascar 41-0 and 42-0 respectively to finish top in the ranking table.

Day two saw them continue with their unbeaten run as they registered a total of 43 points and conceded one converted try to Zambia in the quarter Finals, booking a date with Madagascar in the first semi final.

For a place in Sunday's final, Kenya had beaten Madagascar 27-0 in the semis while Uganda narrowly edged out Tunisia 10-5.

Uganda started their chase for the title with a 22-0 win over Zimbabwe and followed it up with a 10-10draw with Tunisia in pool B.

The Cranes then went on to hit Senegal 12-5 to once again book Tunisia, this time in the semis. Deadlocked at 5-5 in the first half, Uganda went on to find the winning try in the next half to book the Lionesses in the final in a game they went on to claim silver.

-Additional reporting from KRU website and Raga House

AUTHOR: Capital Sport