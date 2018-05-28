Kenya: Uhuru Ditched By His 'Number One' Fan on Twitter

President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to have lost one loyal follower on Twitter, who until very recently was his staunchest defender.

The tweep, by the user name Wess Kym, is now calling on Kenyans to boycott the forthcoming Madaraka Day celebrations to be held in Meru on June 1 so as to make the president feel the pain of addressing an empty stadium.

The tweep's gripe with the president appears to be recent corruption scandals that have rocked the Jubilee government in recent days.

I propose a Boycott of Madaraka Day and the president will definately feel the pain of addressing an empty stadium. Hata wakitoa pesa tukule na tusiende

-- Wess Kym (@WeslyKym) May 25, 2018

This is in stark contrast to earlier posts on the user's timeline stretching back to early last year.

During the political campaigns in the run up to last year's general elections, the tweep seemed to see nothing wrong in President Kenyatta.

At one point he even referred to the president as 'a true man anointed by God' while also lauding his skills in 'hustling for votes'.

This time were are woke. No cooperation whatsoever. We will support the Kafment. No demos... erections are over. We want development 🤣🤣🤣

-- James Obuya (@JamesObuya3) May 26, 2018

Lets give credit where its deserved.Uhuru you are a true man annointed by God #UhuruKEatG7

-- Wess Kym (@WeslyKym) May 27, 2017

Uhuru knows how to hustle for votes #UhuruInNyamira

-- Wess Kym (@WeslyKym) June 7, 2017

Kenyans on Twitter have however been quick in reminding the tweep of his past 'romance' with the president.

Why?Why interfere with the God's chosen one?

-- Dr. Abdala (@abdala05) May 27, 2018

ati you want who to boycott what!??

You must be out of your damn mind.

What idiocy did you commit on 8.8.17 and 26.10.17? Now you want US to boycott with you? Did you boycott brookside?

Si Uhunye is a cool guy???

USELESS.

-- CHRIS MASITTA, HSC (@CCmasitta) May 27, 2018

Other than a boycott we need to get this looters out of office. We also need to stop paying taxes so they have nothing to loot.

-- Hudson Ashuma Musavin (@Hudson071774070) May 26, 2018