Kenya: NTSA Warns Kenyans of Fake Smart Driving Licences Racket

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a warning to Kenyans of a syndicate which has been conning the public by issuing fake smart driving licences.

In a statement, the state agency disassociated itself with a certain Mr Nishal saying they don't transact its services through any individual.

"The Authority wishes to inform members of the public that NTSA does not transact its services through any individual and Mr Nishal (mobile number 0722795103/0786883500) is unknown to the Authority. He is not authorized to transact on behalf of NTSA," read part of the statement.

The public has also been advised to visit any of the NTSA offices to apply for the Smart Driving Licences and personalization process.

"NTSA shall not be responsible for any transactions within your TIMS Account," NTSA added.

Members of the public have also been informed that the authority only issues Smart Driving Licences to those seeking duplicate driving licences - for lost or defaced licences.

REPLACEMENT PROCEDURE

NTSA also outlined the procedure for replacement of a lost or defaced Driving Licence via a free TIMS account on www.ntsa.go.ke.

"When opening the account, ensure all the information provided is correct and if you experience any challenges, contact the nearest NTSA office for assistance. Do not disclose your personal details to any party," the authority has advised.

During the application process, the system will generate an invoice of Sh3,050 with all payments being made online.

On completion of the application process, one will be advised when to collect the Driving Licence.

The newly introduced electronic driving licenses are aimed at instilling order on Kenyan roads.

The new licenses are fitted with an electronic chip to capture a driver's data and contain the driver's Kenya Revenue Authority PIN, ID Number and Blood Group.