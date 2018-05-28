27 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Dominated By 'Certified Thieves' - JAMB Registrar Oloyede

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Is’haq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.
By Adejumo Kabir

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is'haq Oloyede, has said Nigeria is dominated by certified thieves.

The don disclosed this while speaking at 61st Birthday Colloquium of the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in Osun on Sunday.

Mr Oloyede, who spoke on "Functional Education as a Tool for National Development and a Gateway to Freedom" said the country's education is facing difficulties because of "certified thieves at the helm of affairs".

He explained that the difference between the revenue his predecessors generated and that of his own showed clearly that corruption held sway in JAMB.

"Nigeria is dominated by thieves at the helms of affairs, I mean certified thieves. Let me talk about JAMB for instance, since over forty years that JAMB has been established, the total money generated before we came in is N52 million

"After we finished our examinations for 2017, we generated N9 billion, in which I returned the total sum of N7.8 million to the Federal Government. Members of the National Assembly marveled at this feat; they wondered how I came about the figure. For this year also, I have realised over N9 billion," he said.

Mr Oloyede also condemned social vices like cultism and prostitution thriving in tertiary institutions.

"You don't need to use bomb to destroy a nation, just lower the quality of education and allow cheating by students in examinations. Education, being the art of acquisition and utilisation of knowledge is also an instrument in training individuals purposely to make them socially responsible.

"Functional education must geared towards the liberation of humanity from poverty and misery. All in all, education must be functional before it is adaptable."

He charged Nigerians to ensure that students practice what they are taught as "education is not only about the certificates but its functionality."

Nigeria

Presidency Accuses Obasanjo of Masterminding Removal of Five Governors

The Buhari administration on Sunday stepped up its attacks against former President Olusegun Obasanjo, accusing him of… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.