Kenya: Only Two Matatus Per Sacco to Be Allowed Into Nairobi CBD at a Time From Monday

In an effort to decongest the city, the Nairobi county government will from Monday only allow two pubic service vehicles per sacco into the CBD.

According to Nairobi County Director of Operations, Mr Peter Mbaya, said that each vehicle will only be granted five minutes in the allocated slots to drop and pick passengers.

Whoever fails to comply will risk to arrested and charged in court and the vehicle impounded.

"We are now implementing the two vehicles per Sacco rule which will take effect on Monday. Over the weekend we will be sensitizing the operators before starting a major crackdown on Monday. Today we are not making any arrests. From Monday those who defy will be arrested," said Mbaya on Saturday.

He added that the matatu saccos will have to look for their own holding spaces as the county provision is to provide picking and dropping spots.

DEMOLISHED

"The directive has already started and we are working to ensure there is sustainable implementation," has said.

He gave an example of Moi Avenue where there are no longer PSV's parked and said now they will be moving to all other stages.

In April, the county demolished all illegal structures in various bus termini to pave way for the ban of the matatus in the CBD.

On Monday people plying from Thika, Limuru and Kiambu roads will be stopping at Murang'a Road A and B, Ngara and Desai stages.

Those coming from Langata, Ngong and Mombasa roads will only go as far as Railways Bus Station while those from Jogoo Road will end their journey at Muthurwa. Commuters from Waiyaki Way will alight at the Westlands stage.