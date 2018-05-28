Kenya/Uganda: Gor Mahia Chasing Ugandan Midfielder Mucureezi's Signature

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are on the trail of Ugandan midfielder Paul Mucureezi, Nairobi News has learnt.

The 25-year-old's contract with Ugandan club KCCA expires at the end of June, and K'Ogalo are said to have made contact with his representatives in the past few days.

Gor Mahia will however have to act first if they are to seal the deal as Zambia's Nkana are also rumoured to be interested in the attack-minded player.

KCCA too, who are competing in the group stages of the Caf Champions League, are said to have made the player an offer to remain at the StarTimes stadium, making this more or less a three club chase for the player's services.

SCORING GOALS

A two-time league winner, Mucureezi is a versatile midfielder with the ability to also play behind the striker, on the right or left hand side of the attack as has been the case this season while playing for Mike Mutebi's side.

He also has a knack for scoring important goals as witnessed when he headed home the winner to help KCCA past Madagascar champions CNaPS in a first round match of the Caf Champions League.

He is also a full international with the Uganda Cranes, and made history when he came off the bench to score four times when Uganda beat South Sudan 5-1 in the 2018 CHAN qualifiers in 2017.