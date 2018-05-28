27 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Uganda: Gor Mahia Chasing Ugandan Midfielder Mucureezi's Signature

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are on the trail of Ugandan midfielder Paul Mucureezi, Nairobi News has learnt.

The 25-year-old's contract with Ugandan club KCCA expires at the end of June, and K'Ogalo are said to have made contact with his representatives in the past few days.

Gor Mahia will however have to act first if they are to seal the deal as Zambia's Nkana are also rumoured to be interested in the attack-minded player.

KCCA too, who are competing in the group stages of the Caf Champions League, are said to have made the player an offer to remain at the StarTimes stadium, making this more or less a three club chase for the player's services.

SCORING GOALS

A two-time league winner, Mucureezi is a versatile midfielder with the ability to also play behind the striker, on the right or left hand side of the attack as has been the case this season while playing for Mike Mutebi's side.

He also has a knack for scoring important goals as witnessed when he headed home the winner to help KCCA past Madagascar champions CNaPS in a first round match of the Caf Champions League.

He is also a full international with the Uganda Cranes, and made history when he came off the bench to score four times when Uganda beat South Sudan 5-1 in the 2018 CHAN qualifiers in 2017.

Kenya

How Kenyatta's U.S.$20 Million Got Lost in the Forest

Detectives have launched investigations into how Sh2 billion allocated to a project launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.