Kenya: Ruto Took Tea and 'Chapati Dunga' in Dingy Kiosk, and This Is What Kenyans Said

A tweet with a photo of Deputy President William Ruto enjoying chapati and tea, served in a glass, inside a dingy mabati kiosk has sparked an interesting online debate.

The DP shared the photo on his Twitter handle on Friday. The photo was taken during Mr Ruto's tour of Kisii county in the company of other leaders from the area.

In his tweet, Mr Ruto mentioned the kiosk owner by name - a certain Simon Onyoni Kombo - while lauding the government for "affording such small traders incentives to expand their businesses."

Had tea at Simon Onyoni Kombo's kiosk, accompanied by Kisii Governor James Ongwae and other leaders at the end of a fruitful tour of the county. We have afforded small traders like Simon incentives to expand their businesses. pic.twitter.com/5VylOCt99n

-- William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) May 25, 2018

Also dining with Ruto in the photo is Kisii Governor James Ongwae and lawmaker Richard Onyonka.

The tweet attracted lots of comments with many tweeps taking issue with the "expansion of businesses" bit of the tweet.

Others brought to the DP's attention, recent cases of corruption, in which billions of shillings have been lost.

Stop confusing us with tea, tackle the pressing issues like nys and maize scandals.

-- nyaguthii (@jnyaguthii3) May 25, 2018

Address the theft in government agencies firmly that way '22 will be a walk over

-- THEEHUSTLA (@Kyule_anthony) May 25, 2018

the country is becoming bankrupt due to cartel s under your watch😥😥😥😥😥

-- gisiri_peter (@petergisiri2) May 25, 2018

do something about NYS scandal we are loosing Faith in you & Uhuru dont thrive to make 2022 just a dream for you

Concerned #husstler

-- @Mush Isaac Muna (@mush_muna) May 25, 2018

But there are those who were impressed with Ruto's humble act.

Ruto my leader my inspiration, a down to earth leader but very influencial in high places... ... . Thanks for promoting the down trodden President Ruto in 2022... ... .

-- Hon.COLLINS OYOMBE (@CollinsOyombe) May 25, 2018

Good to see you chat/share with the lowly in the society. God be with you Billy

-- @Sir_Rawlings (@Sir_Rawlings) May 26, 2018

I love your humility sir DP and that's one reason why u shall ever be exalted by the almighty God.

-- Jose (@Jose77371924) May 26, 2018