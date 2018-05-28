Angola: Head of State Leaves for France

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, left Sunday morning for the Republic of France, where he is expected on the same day for a three-day official visit, at the invitation of the his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, aimed at the strengthening of the bilateral relations.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, the Head of State was bid farewell by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, as well as by other government officials and presidential aides.

According to the official agenda of the visit, the two countries are expected to sign several co-operation agreements, with highlight on the areas of defence, agriculture and staff training.

The two states also intend to strengthen the partnership in this new era of diplomatic relations, as reiterated in March this year by the French Foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

On the occasion, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who spoke to the press after an audience with President João Lourenço, said that his country knows the enormous potential of Angola and its willingness to embark on a new phase of development, reason why the French Head of State, Emmanuel Macron, is hoping to visit this African country next year.

Still in March, during his visit to this country, the French Foreign minister held a meeting with the Angolan authorities, at which it was analysed, among other issues, the state of the bilateral co-operation, mainly in the areas of agriculture, renewable energies, waters, tourism and staff training.

On his turn, the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, said on the occasion that the country is focused on its economic diversification, having as basis the agricultural sector, thus it is an "excellent opportunity" for the entrepreneurs of both states to explore this aspect of the co-operation.

Politico-diplomatic relations between Angola and France commenced on 17 February 1976, the year in which the European country recognised Angola's independence (Proclaimed on 11 November 1975), further reinforced with the signing of a General Co-operation Agreement on 26 July 1982.

According to a press release from the Civil House of the President of the Republic, from France the Head of State will then travel to the Kingdom of Belgium, also on an official visit.