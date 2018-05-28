Uganda: Vipers Champions

Photo: John Batanudde/Daily Monitor

The celebrations that followed Vipers'4-1 victory over UPDF to win the league title at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende were epic.

Kampala — It takes a complete package to win a league championship played over a ninth-month period.

At the end of a grueling 2017/2018 Azam Uganda Premier League season, Vipers emerged as the best placed team to fit that bill, demolishing UPDF on the final day 4-1 IN Kitende to clinch a third championship. The win followed a 17-game unbeaten run conjured as most of the attention was diverted towards rivals KCCA and SC Villa.

Earlier script

A 2-1 defeat to URA on match-day 13 left Vipers eight points off then leaders SC Villa plus KCCA and fifth on the log with a tally of five wins, five draws and three losses.

Where Vipers chairman Lawrence Mulindwa was expected to sack head coach Miguel Da Costa, as had been the case with previous coaches George Nsimbe and Abdallah Mubiru, he surprised many with the addition of veteran coach Eddie Butindo. The move according to Nicholas Wadada, the captain and longest serving player at the club, turned out to be one of the turning points in their season.

"Since the technical director Eddie Butindo came to the club we have not lost and it is not a coincidence. He came after the loss to URA but he united us and showed us hierarchy," an excited Wadada stated on Friday.

Shortly after Butindo's arrival striker Daniel "Mzee" Sserunkuma followed.

Butindo impact

The pair like several players in the squad including coach Edward Ssali, players Yayo Lutimba, Moses Waiswa, Taddeo Lwanga, Erisa Ssekisambu, Frank Tumwesigye and Tony Odur worked with Butindo in their teenage years.

For 17 games they did not lose, drawing thrice with Sserunkuma and Milton Karisa prominent among their match winners. The sequence included wins over title rivals KCCA and SC Villa to the title their way.

"We set out to win maximum points against those two teams and once we achieved that we knew we would be in a very good position," added Sserunkuma.

Having arrived in the second round with six goals to his name from Express, the pint-sized striker scored a further 11 to clinch the top scorer's boot.

The final goal came in the second half with Vipers holding a two-goal advantage after a Yayo Lutimba thunderbolt and a calm Erisa Ssekismbu penalty had overturned Joseph Janjali's goal after an Ismail Watenga howler.

"We have the best squad and if we remain focused can go on to win more titles," opined Wadada.

They fended off KCCA in the end, a side that showed the way with the best organization on and off the pitch but who could only manage a 2-2 draw at Police to trail by four points.

Few can dispute Vipers' current superiority.

