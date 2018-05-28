28 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: First 100 Days - Off to a Good Start in Diplomacy

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa joined flanked by Ministers Rob Davies, Jeff Radebe, Ebrahim Patel and Melusi Gigaba addressing a media conference at the end of his engagements at the World Economic Forum 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. 25/01/2018, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

In his first 100 days as president, it wasn't only the fires raging at home that needed Cyril Ramaphosa's attention. He had to chair regional meetings and negotiate technicalities about an African Union summit on free trade.

All those months ago, when Cyril Ramaphosa was still Jacob Zuma's deputy, there was a diplomatic situation that required urgent action from the South African government. It was complicated because of negotiations that happened after hours and lives being at stake. The foreign diplomat involved could not get anyone to take or return his calls despite the urgency.

Out of desperation he called Ramaphosa, who immediately helped resolve the issue.

"Everybody loves him," gushed an African high commissioner at an Africa Day lunch at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday.

There was a long queue of locally-based diplomats next to the buffet tables, but they weren't waiting to fill their plates with pap, samp, oxtail stew,...

South Africa

Duo In Coffin Assault Case to Appeal Sentences

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Monday hear arguments by the convicted coffin assault duo, Willem Oosthuizen and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.