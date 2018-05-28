South Africa: First 100 Days - Off to a Good Start in Diplomacy

analysis

Then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa joined flanked by Ministers Rob Davies, Jeff Radebe, Ebrahim Patel and Melusi Gigaba addressing a media conference at the end of his engagements at the World Economic Forum 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. 25/01/2018, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

In his first 100 days as president, it wasn't only the fires raging at home that needed Cyril Ramaphosa's attention. He had to chair regional meetings and negotiate technicalities about an African Union summit on free trade.

All those months ago, when Cyril Ramaphosa was still Jacob Zuma's deputy, there was a diplomatic situation that required urgent action from the South African government. It was complicated because of negotiations that happened after hours and lives being at stake. The foreign diplomat involved could not get anyone to take or return his calls despite the urgency.

Out of desperation he called Ramaphosa, who immediately helped resolve the issue.

"Everybody loves him," gushed an African high commissioner at an Africa Day lunch at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday.

There was a long queue of locally-based diplomats next to the buffet tables, but they weren't waiting to fill their plates with pap, samp, oxtail stew,...