Nigeria: Democracy Day - Young Nigerians Gather to Discuss #fixingnigeria

Hundreds of young Nigerians will gather in Abuja on Tuesday to discuss how to fix the country.

Organisers say the '#FixingNigeria National Youth Conference' will be a "platform for all Nigerian youth leaders to express their ideas, discuss and brain storm on short term and long term strategies to fixing Nigeria."

Speakers expected at the conference include current electoral chief, Mahmood Yakubu; Statistician General of the Federation, Yemi Kale; and Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi.

All is set for the #FixingNigeria National Youth Conference (second edition) which is set to hold on the democracy day, May 29th, 2018 at the NICON Luxury, Abuja says the Convener, Fixing Nigeria Project, Mr. Ernest Nwosu. A conference created to serve as the platform for all Nigerian youth leaders to express their ideas, discuss and brain storm on short term and long term strategies to fixing Nigeria.

The annual conference is tagged #FixingNigeria2.0 with its 2018 theme: Promoting Good Governance & Active Youth Participation in Politics.

Speakers at the conference include Prof. Mahmood Yakubu - INEC Chairman; Sentel Barnes - Country Director, International Republican Institute; Ms Comfort Lamptey - UN Women Country Rep; Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed - Pro Chancellor, Baze University; Dapo Olurunyomi - Publisher, Premium Times as well as Dr. Yemi Kale - Statistician General of the Federation.

Other speakers and Facilitators include: Samson Itodo - Convener, #NotTooYoungToRun; Shamsudeen M.D. Yusuf - Bulaman Zazzau; Nurudeen Mohammed - Ex Minister for Foreign Affairs II; Ayisha Osori - Author, Love Does Not Win Elections; Aminu Gamawa - Havard Lawyer; Jakie Ikeotuonye - Good Governance Advocate; Peter Cole - CEO, Ocean Glory Commodities Ltd; and Amada Chisom - CEO, TourchBlaze Media Consult; Emeka Diru, Fellow, IVLP, United States; Orezi Emeotu, Convener, GymNetwork; Rukayya Ibrahim, Project Director, #FixingNigeria Project. Special appearances are Uju Nwachukwu, OAP, KissFm and NEKA, Singer and Songwriter.

Admission to the conference has been made FREE by the foundation but online registration is required via the Foundation's website - ernestandibrahim.org

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, youth leaders across the country will, on Democracy Day 2018, gather, both offline and online, at the heart of the Nation's Capital, to brainstorm on best strategies for effective and active participation in politics and to discuss on the imperatives of good governance as a major Key Performance Index for the next leadership.

In a bid to drive more active youth participation in politics, the Foundation has invited all interested political parties in Nigeria at the conference's "Political Market Square" plenary session: a panel in which representatives of the various political parties would share with Nigerian youth leaders, their policies and ideologies towards fixing Nigeria.

According to the National Press Secretary, Samuel Arua, there would be a political party exhibition, with booths for each party, at which interested youths may register to the political parties of their choice, or gain further information from the parties they seek to join.

The Maiden edition of the Ernest and Ibrahim Foundation's Youth in Politics advocacy campaign was launched last year in its first Conference tagged #FixingNigeria 1.0, on the 29th of May 2017, marking the 18th Democracy day in Nigeria. The Conference recorded huge numbers of youth leaders in attendance across Nigeria, with a major call to action for active citizenship, nation building, and patriotism, following which these hundreds of youths from across the nations went back to the grassroot with a renewed hope and fire for the future of our dear great nation.

Also, speaking to pressmen in Abuja, Mr Arua directed that interested parties write to the foundation via its website contact-us page (ErnestAndIbrahim.org/contact-us) or via email at acp.ngr@gmail.com, on or before 8th May, 2019.

Only registered parties will have their representatives enlisted as panelists for the conference.

The Fixing Nigeria Youth Conference is organized by the Ernest & Ibrahim foundation, a foundation created out of a burning desire to support and propagate efforts in advocacy, education, capacity building and welfare across the countries in Africa and developing nations in the globe, with a primary focus on the Nigerian youth.

All patriotic youth leaders, youth bodies are expected to send in their delegates for the conference, social media influencers and indeed all citizens from age 17 - 35 across the nation are also expected to register to attend. Free online registration is ongoing via ernestandibrahim.org

Admission into the conference is free but online ticket will be required. Students and Corp Members will enjoy discounted rates for Conference certificate and other conference materials.

We believe that this year's conference will be a mind blowing moment for all well-meaning Nigerian youth, there will be networking opportunities, it will be interactive, it will be expository with strong sense of problem solving, nobody is too big that day, nobody is too small, we all are Nigerian Citizens and we must TAKE CHARGE!