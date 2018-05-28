Uganda: Why Vipers Won the UPL Title

Photo: John Batanudde/Daily Monitor

The celebrations that followed Vipers'4-1 victory over UPDF to win the league title at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende were epic.

analysis

Kampala — History will be interested more in newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions Vipers' second round performance than the first.

In the first round, they looked every inch of a disjointed side ready to settle for third slot - behind KCCA and early pace setters Villa.

Mid way the season, they made tonic changes that brought in Technical director Eddie Butindo and marksman Dan Sserunkuuma.

The tide was instantly felt, and as far as Villa Park and Lugogo.With Sserunkuma's goals in full flow and the dressing rooms wrangles sorted out by Butindo, consistency set in and Vipers never lost in the subsequent 17 league matches.

Then again, Vipers prided in an enviable squad depth that rode through injury moments.When Sserunkuma goals would dry out, Milton Karisa, Erisa Ssekisambu and Tom Masiko would provide cover.The rise to occasion of bullish defender Geoffrey Wasswa proved pivotal.

He formed a formidable partnership with fellow under-20 star Bashir Asiku that significantly reduced Vipers conceding rate whilst sparing time to pomp forward to net vital goals.

St Mary's stadium fortunes

For years, Vipers had traversed Buikwe, Nakivubo and Namboole seeking home comfort.They have only lost to URA in the league at home (St Mary's Stadium-Kitende) and the performance at their fortress has been threshold to their title triumph. Goals have flowed at Kitende and the modicum audience has proved a 12th fan.

With Villa embroiled in managerial crisis and KCCA struggling to balance Caf Champions League, Uganda Cup and league, Vipers were in ruthless form.

And when title hopefuls Villa faltered in the four games their head coach Wasswa Bbosa was suspended, Vipers just switched in emergency mode, Vipers deputy Edward Golola, twice a league winner in 2010 and 2015, continued with winning rhythm when boss Miguel Da Costa faced the same wrath. As the the title run in reached fever pitch, Vipers director Lawrence Mulindwa hiked the bonus stakes, which improved the boys' performances in the big games.