27 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: What the Weather Would Look Like Monday - Nimet

By Agency Report

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy skies over the central states of the country on Monday morning with prospect of thunderstorm over Abuja, Minna, Bida and Mambilla axis in the morning hours.

NiMet's Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 36 and 15 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that thunderstorm was probable over Yola, Jos, Bauchi, Abuja, Jalingo, Lafia and Kaduna axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience increased cloudiness with chances of localised thunderstorm over Ilorin, Shaki and moderate rain over the coastal states in the morning hours.

It also predicted localised thunderstorm over Abeokuta, Oshogbo, Akure, Enugu, Abakaliki, Ikom and rain showers over the coastal states later in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet further predictions that the southern States would have day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience localised morning thunderstorm over Yelwa, Sokoto and Kebbi and cloudy afternoon with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 24 to 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

"Cloudy to partly cloudy skies are anticipated with prospect of thunderstorm and moderate rains over several part of country within the next 24 hours," NiMet predicts.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Read the original article on Premium Times.

