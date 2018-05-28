27 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Celebrations As Nigerian Journalist, Kunle Ajibade, Clocks 60

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A veteran journalist and leading light of the pro-democracy struggle in Nigeria, Kunle Ajibade, will be honoured at a colloquium on Wednesday.

The one-day colloquium, which will hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) on Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, is to mark the 60th birthday of the journalist and author.

Mr Ajibade will be 60 years old on May 28.

The colloquium, put together to honour him by his friends, would be followed by a Cultural Evening/Poetry Reading at Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos by 5 p.m. on the same day.

The Colloquium, which would be led by Wole Soyinka, the 1986 winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, is themed "A Bright Future for Nigeria and How to Get There".

It would also involve a number of notable speakers including presidential hopeful, Kingsley Moghalu; rights activist, Ayo Obe; lawyer and human right activist, Femi Falana; Ayisha Osori; Owei Lakemfa, among others.

According to poet Odia Ofeimun, who is the Chairman Organising Committee, the Cultural Evening will comprise tributes, readings and music, involving poets, solo saxophonists, drummers and other performance artistes.

"While looking forward to your attendance of these events, we also urge you to offer your support to these activites designed to honour our friend, who truly deserves to be celebrated," Mr Ofeimun said in a notice sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ajibade, a veteran journalist, is also the author of two notable books titled Jailed for life and What a Country!

Read the original article on Premium Times.

