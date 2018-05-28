Veteran Yoruba actor, Dele Odule, is in a joyous mood following the wedding of his daughter, Esther Odushola Itunu, to her beau, Raymond Aghomor, on May 26 in Ibadan.

The bride is currently studying for a PhD while the groom is an IT specialist.

The actor who recently celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Olabisi, was pleasantly surprised as his colleagues turned out en masse at the wedding.

Stars spotted at the event include Rose Odika, Faithia Balogun, Ayo Adesanya, Bolaji Amusan, Odunlade Adekola, Olaiya Igwe, Femi Adebayo Salami, Antar Laniyan, Toyin Adegbola and many others.

In a brief interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the actor said, "I cant appreciate all my guests enough. I'm praying that every parent lives to witness their children's joyful milestones and moments. I thank God for blessing me."

See photos from star-studded wedding as shared on Instagram.