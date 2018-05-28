27 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Retired General Pulls Gun On Electricity Officials After House Disconnected - Eko Disco

By Agency Report

A retired army general who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot some staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) would be prosecuted for assault and attempted murder.

The company's spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, told journalists in Lagos on Sunday that the retired general, on May 24, allegedly forced EKEDC staff who disconnected electricity supply to reconnect power to his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, at gunpoint.

Mr Idemudia said EKEDC officials had disconnected power supply to the general, a one-time chairman of Millitary Pensions Board, over unpaid electricity bill.

He said the incident attracted a large crowd from the neighbourhood when the ex-soldier shot into the air.

Narrating the incident, Mr Idemudia said the company's disconnection crew had served security guards at the general's house at 19A, Lugard street, Ikoyi, with disconnection order when they could not produce proof of payment.

He said that power supply to the house was subsequently disconnected.

According to him, the disconnection crew was still within the neighbourhood when the general drove down in a Toyota Avalon car, double-crossed the crew van and brought out a loaded pistol and shot into the air.

"The crew members were thus forced to reconnect the general's house since he was threatening that he would shoot the leader of the team if his house was not reconnected immediately.

"The general's action was most unfortunate, especially coming from someone that was supposed to be a highly respected citizen," he said.

The Eko Disco spokesman said the company would not fold its arms and watch some people abuse their position and privilege to harass its officials while performing their lawful duties.

"Our company is duly licensed to perform the duty of supplying electricity and collecting revenue for services rendered and no one, no matter how highly placed, has the right to prevent us from performing our lawful duties.

"Our legal department is already working on this. Unknown to the general. We have everything on video and we will pursue this to its logical conclusion," the EKEDC spokesman said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Read the original article on Premium Times.

