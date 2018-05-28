South Sudan: UN Slaps Sanctions on Top Officials

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has slapped sanctions against South Sudan Defence minister Kuol Manyang Juk over ceasefire violations.

UNSC said the crisis in South Sudan was being fuelled by the conduct of leaders.

"Under (Gen) Juk's command, SPLA forces violated the agreement on cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and humanitarian access signed between government and rebels in 2017,"

UNSC said in a statement following a Saturday meeting in New York.

The Security Council accused Mr Juk of provided military support to the SPLM/A-N, the main Sudanese movement fighting the Khartoum regime, to attack Pagak, the rebel headquarters inside South Sudan.

Cabinet Affairs minister Elia Lomoro has also sanctioned for threatening journalists against critical coverage of the conflict in the country.

"Minister Lomoro threatened the press, obstructs humanitarian missions, and threatened to eliminate the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM).

"(Dr) Lomoro also obstructed the activities of the UNMISS," the statement reads.

MACHAR'S CAMP

Sanctioned from the Dr Riek Machar's camp was Gen Koang Rambang Cho, who is accused of leading an attack in Bieh State recently.

"He ordered his forces to restrict the moment of people working in humanitarian organisations. He was responsible for the detention of the two pilots delivering aid, obstructing their humanitarian activities," the UNSC statement says.

The global security agency also renewed and extended to May 31, 2019 sanctions imposed on several other key South Sudan leaders, namely: Information minister Michael Makuei, former army deputy chief of staff Malek Rueben and rebel leader Paul Malong.