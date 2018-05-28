27 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Just in - Moses Ruled Out of World Cup

By Tunde Eludini

Only 29 players are left in the race to represent Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia.

Moses Simon, one of the players in the 30-man shortlist, has been ruled out the World Cup.

Simon who plays for Belgian Jupiler League side, Gent, will not be making the trip to London for the friendly against England, let alone the World Cup in Russia.

Rohr confirned to PREMIUM TIMES in Port Harcourt that Simon's World Cup dreams is over

"It is unfortunate Moses Simon will not be travelling with the team on Tuesday because he is down with an injury," Rohr said on Sunday

"The nature of his injury is such that he won't be recovering quickly enough to make the World Cup," he added.

The German tacticician is expected to drop four more players after Monday's friendly game against DR Congo.

