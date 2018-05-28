28 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FG Approves N307bn for East-West, Other Roads - Minister

By Eyo Charles

Calabar — The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani has disclosed that the Federal Government has now approved N307 billion for the reconstruction of 328 kilometres roads all over the country.

He said the federal executive council (FEC) has also approved immediate renegotiations of the East/West road contract with the handlers as well as its early construction of the Oron-Calabar segment.

Usani said this at this year's media week celebration of the correspondents' chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) in Cross River State.

The minister lamented that over the years, his ministry has been bedeviled with several abandoned projects, which are now being completed and handed over to many regions in the country.

He added that the president was passionate about infrastructural development in the Niger Delta region as a way of making it peaceful so as to further attract foreign investors.

He stated that his ministry has done much in the last three years but that the media have elected not to highlight them.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

