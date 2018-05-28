Nigeria: Saraki Marks Children's Day With IDPs in Benue

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday celebrated this year's Children's Day at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Abegena, Benue State, with a renewed call on federal government to step up funding of security agencies.

Saraki who was received at the camp by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, emphasised the urgent need for government to properly fund the nation's security agencies. His Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, in a statement issued in Abuja, quoted the Senate President as saying: "We must equip and support the security agencies, if we are to bring to the barest minimum those situations that cause people to be internally displaced. The killings going on in many parts of this country must stop. They are anathema to civilised values and cannot be tolerated."

According to him, "Just last week, the Senate received detailed briefings from service chiefs and other security agencies on the nature of our current security challenges, and the ways in which we can contribute to finding solutions.

"The Senate also received the Report of the Security Summit it organised in February this year, an event that tapped into a very wide spectrum of national assets with knowledge, experience and responsibility in improving citizen, community and national security. Saraki while commiserating with the people of Benue over the loss of lives and property occasioned by incessant attacks by bandits, reiterated the call of the Senate for increased funding for security agencies to enable them combat violent crimes across the country.

He stressed that killings in parts of the country must stop because they are an abomination to civilised values that cannot be tolerated.

Amosun Harps on Investment in Children

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has stressed the need for investment in children, describing them as the future of the economy.

The governor said this yesterday while speaking at the 2018 National Children's Day celebration, with the theme: 'Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility' held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta. According to him, any nation that wants to progress must invest in its children, as they are the future of the economy, adding that they must be well nurtured and guided

Amosun, who advised the children to be of good behaviour, character and integrity in their schools and homes, because "these attributes would make you great in life."

The governor charged all parents, guardians, teachers and other stakeholders to be true and positive role models to their children and wards, noting that their greatness in life is the collective responsibility of all.

Okowa Decries Growing Cases of Child Abuse in Nigeria

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has on the occasion of this year's Children Day in Nigeria, strongly condemned the increasing cases of various child abuse in the society, charging parents and responsible members of the society to show more interest in providing safer environment for proper growth and development of the child.

He noted that the different abuses children are being subjected often leave lasting physical, mental or psychological scar, which ultimately rebounds on the society in diverse and devastating ways.

The governor charged parents, teachers and other caregivers to pay greater attention to the well being of children as well as ensure the protection and promotion of child rights in our society.

According to Okowa, "We must all condemn in strong terms the worrisome level of abuse against children in the society today ranging from rape, defilement, sexual exploitation, cultism, child trafficking, child labour, to mention a few. The situation calls for more concerted efforts of all and sundry to take proactive measures and increase the consciousness of providing safe and very secure spaces for our children to grow up in the midst of genuine and selfless love, care and attention.

"I wish to appeal to all duty bearers to actively promote the ideals of the Childs Rights Law, bearing in mind that we are accountable to God on how we discharge our obligations to our children, knowing very well that our future as a state and country, will be defined by the quality of today's children."

Bauchi Govt to Protect Rights of Children

The Bauchi State Government has said it is committed to the promotion and protection of rights of children as contained in the Child's Rights Act 2007.

The state Governor, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, stated this at the occasion of this year's Children's Day celebration held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium in Bauchi yesterday.

The governor stressed the need for all hands to be on deck towards creating awareness on the critical role of protecting the rights of children against all forms of violence.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Rukayya Ibrahim Kewa, the governor noted that Children's Day celebration is aimed at reminding parents and guardians of their responsibilities of protecting the rights of their children.

Abubakar therefore charged the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development to liaise with other agencies to provide lasting solution to the challenges faced by women and children in the society.

Obaseki: Govt Committed to Creating Safe Spaces for Children

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the gamut of reforms and initiatives to improve the quality of life of children in the state demonstrates the state government's commitment to providing spaces for children to fully realise their potential. Obaseki disclosed this at the 2018 Children's Day celebrations held at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Benin City yesterday.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said the theme for this year's Children's Day celebration, 'Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility', is apt and reflects the commitment of the state government towards creating secure environment for the overall development of children and the prosperity of families. He said the state was committed, more than ever before, to creating safe spaces for children with its aggressive fight against human trafficking, which is one of the greatest crimes against humanity.

Prioritise the Welfare of Nigerian Child, Says Kwara Gov

As the country marks children's day celebration, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, at the weekend charged leaders at all levels of government on the need to prioritise the welfare of every Nigerian child so as to prepare them to be the future leaders.

Ahmed in his message issued in Ilorin which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba, to mark this year Children's Day celebration advised the parents to use more of their time with their children and wards in order to ensure their upbringing for future attainments.

According to him, "No nation can grow beyond the quality of its children who are potential leaders and experts in various fields of human endeavours." The governor, however, assured Kwarans that his administration would continue to formulate and implement policies that would be favourable to children in the state. He urged parents and guardians to bequeath quality education, moral and spiritual upbringing to their children and wards to make them useful citizens.

Wike's Wife Urges Children to Take their Education Seriously

The wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has called on Rivers children to take their education seriously as a foundation to be responsible citizens in the future.

Addressing children during the 2018 Children's Day celebration at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt yesterday, Justice Nyesom-Wike told the children that education is key to their progress in the society.

She said: "Once you get an education, everything will find its place, because you will be empowered to be responsible citizens.

"You need to be careful and mindful of the friends that you eep. This is because evil communication corrupts good manners. Not everyone has a right to come into your space." The Rivers governor's wife prayed for God's blessing on all Rivers children as they make progress in life.

"God will establish you and you will not die before your time. You will live long to fulfill all your days and everything that God has planned for you to achieve," Justice Nyesom-Wike prayed.

She noted that to ensure that children are more responsible across the state and alive to their responsibilities, Rivethics clubs will be introduced in schools.

Justice Nyesom-Wike said children are very special gifts from God and must be nurtured for the good of the society.

Akeredolu Reads Riot Act against Children Abusers

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday read riot act against abusers of children declaring that no abusers of children would go unpunished.

Akeredolu made the declaration in Akure, Ondo State capital during the celebration of this year's Children's Day saying "anybody caught abusing a child would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law of the state". Akeredolu, who was represented at the event held at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade, Akure, by his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, said his government would its best to ensure the security of children in the state "through both pre-emptive and preventive activities and measures as well as other child protection intervention programmes"

"While the government is not interested in putting anyone in prison, it will not fold its arms and allow enemies of progress to destroy the children and well-being of our society

"I am warning those that make violence and abuse of children their pre-occupation to steer clear of Ondo State."

LASG: Pupil Population, Food Price Hike Delay Execution of School Feeding Programme

The Lagos State Government at the weekend disclosed that huge population of pupils in public schools and hike in prices of food items, among other rationales, delayed the execution of the National Home-grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in the state.

Specifically, the state government claimed that the population of pupils in 1,010 primary schools across all local government areas alone "is about the number of students in five or six states put together." The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, explained the delay at an annual ministerial news conference she addressed at the state secretariat, Alausa on Friday to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Among others, Adebule addressed the news conference alongside the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan; Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Adekanye.

Statistics from the Lagos Bureau of Statistics showed that there "are currently 1,010 primary schools with a population of 497,318 pupils; 670 junior and senior secondary schools with a population of 564,758 students and 5 technical and vocational schools across the state."

Across the federation, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had claimed that 24 states had already started executing the school feeding programme with 8,260,984 pupils being fed daily in 45,394 public primary schools The states already implementing the feeding programme comprise Anambra, Enugu, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Delta, Abia, Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Taraba, Kaduna, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Imo, Jigawa, Niger, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Ondo and Borno.