L-R: President Kagame; President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville; and Moussa Faki, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, on the sidelines of the Consultation Meetings on the African Union Institutional Reform Process in Ethiopia.

President Paul Kagame has said that the African Union Assembly has set up support structures and engagement mechanisms at multiple levels to ensure that the African Union reforms process is not hindered by any challenges.

Kagame made the remarks while chairing a Consultation Meeting on AU Reform involving the Group of 15 Foreign Ministers and Heads of Regional Economic Communities.

The president is in Ethiopia for a State Visit.

Kagame said that given the importance of the African Union reforms, no challenges standing in the way of reforms should be left unsolved.

"There are no obstacles that are going to be insurmountable because we have to keep going forward for the future of our continent. That is why we thought it useful to invite both groups to spend this day together in deliberation and exchange," he said.

By ensuring that there is support and engagement at multiple levels, Kagame said that the ultimate success of the reform is assured.

"With support and engagement at every level, the ultimate success of the reform is assured, with all the benefits we know Africa will gain as a result. My intention is therefore that this meeting be an open exchange of views, as to how we can continue moving forward," the President said.

In the process of the implementation of the reforms, the African Union has set up a group of 15 Foreign Affairs Ministers to serve as an advisory body.

"As decided at the Summit in January, continuous consultation, communication, and fine-tuning are necessary and beneficial. The Group of Fifteen Foreign Ministers is the advisory body that will accompany the Assembly and the Commission in this task," the African Union Chairperson said.

Going forward, the Head of State said that the process of division of labour between the body's commission and the Regional Economic Communities should be based on solid analysis and clear consensus.

While in Ethiopia, Kagame accompanied by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed visited Hawassa Industrial Park in Ethiopia on Friday.

The Ethiopian Premier later on Friday hosted a banquet in Kagame's honour.

Speaking at the reception, Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said that his country would soon follow in Rwanda's footsteps to admit all Africans without requiring visas.

He dewscribed Kagame as a freedom fighter who is working to transform his country and the continent.

"President Kagame is not only the President of Rwanda but he is also leading the continent in great, wise and miraculous ways of transforming the continent including through economic integration, which is realising the vision of our forefathers. The President invited all Africans to travel to Rwanda without visas, we will follow you very soon," he said.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his hospitality, the President also congratulated him on his appointment describing him as being the leader he deserves to be:

"The trust and confidence put in him by this great nation were for a good reason," the President added.