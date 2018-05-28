Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on Sunday sacked the country's Chief Justice Hassan Ibrahim Idle Suleiman.

Suleiman has held the position since May 2016.

In a written statement, Farmajo said the decision was part of a broader plan to revamp the Horn of African nation's justice sector.

Baashe Yusuf Ahmed has since been named as the new Chief Justice

President Farmajo says that latest change of guard part of his initial campaign pledge to have a proper and functioning justice system that caters to the needs of the country's citizens

Suleiman was appointed a chief justice in 2016 by former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud replacing Aided Ilkahanaf who served as chief justice since 2011.

Having taken office in February 2017, Farmajo pledged to initiate changes in Somalia's systems as well as boot security.

The country is on a path of recovery following years of conflict waged by jihadist group al-Shabaab.

With support from African Union troops, Farmajo's reign hopes to crush the militant group completely.