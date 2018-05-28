Nigeria: $16bn Power Project - Tell Nigerians Roles You Played, Agoro Tells Buhari, Obasanjo

Ibadan — FOLLOWING accusations and counter-accusations between the presidency and former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan over the $16 billion power project, Chairman of the National Action Council, NAC, Dr. Olapade Agoro, yesterday, challenged the three leaders to stop the blame-game and explain their roles in series of mismanaged funds since 1999.

Agoro said this when speaking with newsmen, in Ibadan, on the occasion of Nigeria's 19th anniversary of Democracy Day.

The NAC chairman said: "It was unfortunate that the 19 years of the democratic process have brought about poverty, suffering, and sorrow to Nigerians as a result of corruption and mismanagement of funds.

"The 19 years of democratic experience in the country have been woefully messed up by corrupt politicians. What Nigerians need now is an explanation on how some funds were mismanaged or embezzled."

Besides, the cleric insisted that Nigerians also deserved to know more about the $62 billion left behind in the country's foreign exchange reserve in 2007 when former President Obasanjo left office and the missing $20 billion crude oil money alleged by the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

His words: "The issue of the $16 billion power project is not a blame-game issue. Buhari was partially right, claiming that Obasanjo spent $16 billion on the power project. The truth is that Obasanjo committed $12 billion, while the Yar'Adua/Jonathan's administration committed $8 billion to the project.

"This is, therefore, calling on Obasanjo to forget about asking anybody to go and read his book. Nigerians are not interested in that. Nigerians deserve to know what is happening. Nigerians are waiting for explanations on what happened to the money. It is, therefore, not ordinary political words being thrown about."