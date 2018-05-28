27 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Djibouti President Guelleh's Surprise Eid Gift for Mogadishu Orphans

Photo: Radio Dalsan
Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations came early for Mogadishu orphans when they received a surprise visit by the Ambassador of Djibouti and the Mayor of the Somali capital with special gifts and message from President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Bondheere Center is the biggest center in the country that takes care of children left without parents mostly out of the armed conflict that had hit the country after the fall of the central government in 1991.

"It is our duty and it is upon us to support the orphans especially in this Holy month. Its one of the best deeds to help the needy people ,who have no means of support. This children are looking upon us so please let me remind you all in it's our duty to remember them" Ambassador Aden said on behalf of Djiboutien President Guelleh.

Dr Aden lauded the administration of Bondheere Center for giving hope to hundreds of Mogadishu's orphaned children.

The Governor of Banaadir region who is also the Mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman "Yarisow" asked for continued show of good brotherhood between Djibouti and Somalia.

"I am grateful at this gesture by Djibouti government and Ambassador Aden. Ambassador Aden is always ready to assist his brothers and sisters in Somalia.God bless you. We will remember your historic deeds in Somalia for many years to come" Mayor Osman told journalists.

