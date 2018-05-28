25 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Khaire Criticised Over Gender Bias in Ministerial Appointments

Photo: Shabelle Media Network
The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire arriving in Qoha, the capital of Qatar on an official visit (file photo).

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire has come under criticism from women rights activists for non-inclusion of female ministers in the latest appointments to the portfolios.

Khaire this week appointed six ministers - five assistant ministers and two state ministers after their predecessors quit offices for different reasons.

None from the 12 appointments is a woman - a fact that has had raise among women rights activists.

"Nabad iyo nolol will apparently be delivered only by men! PM keeps giving speeches about important role women play and have played to keep the country together in the last 27 years of war but when it comes to bringing women to decision-making table... This! " Fatuma Abdullahi a Somalia affairs commentator tweeted.

"Disappointing that 6 ministers, 5 deputy ministers & 2 state ministers were appointed last night with no woman. @SomaliPM @M_Farmaajo your gov't started with 6 women ministers & now there is only 4 remaining. Could hv filled @ least 2 ministerial positions 4 women" Zainab Hassan the Chair Somalia Gender Equity Movement tweeted.

The Humanitarian Affairs ministry which was held by Dr.Maryan Qassim has been replaced by Hamza Saed Hamza.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

