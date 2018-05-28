28 May 2018

Africa: Meet Your New Miss South Africa 2018

Tamaryn Green from Paarl in the Western Cape has been crowned Miss South Africa 2018.

The country's new Miss South Africa was crowned at a glamorous event held the Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is a final year medical student at the University of Cape Town.

It has always been a lifelong dream of Tamaryn to enter the Miss SA pageant and lists Miss World title holder Rolene Strauss as her inspiration.

Her role models are her parents and she is close to her sister and brother. She is a nature lover who enjoys hiking, swimming and spending time with friends.

The 60th anniversary of the pageant was celebrated with a Diamond Jubilee spectacular, and saw performances by, Sketchy Bongo, DJ Zinhle, Tamara Dey, Lady Zamar and Nádine.

Not only has Tamaryn walked away with the coveted crown, but she has also bagged a prize package to the value of more than R3 million. The largest in the history of the event.

The Miss South Africa 2018 pageants introduced exciting changes to this year's proceedings, which also saw the 23-year-old walk away with the title of Miss Universe South Africa.

The final year medical student will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

