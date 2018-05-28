28 May 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

South Sudan Welcomes China's Peace Mediator Role - Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jared Ferrie/IPS
Peacekeepers patrol a South Sudanese village.

Addis Ababa — South Sudan welcomes China's role as a mediator in peace talks to end the civil war, a South Sudanese diplomat said Sunday.

Speaking to Xinhua, James Morgan, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia and the AU, said an enhanced Chinese role in the peace process can encourage South Sudanese warring parties to achieve peace.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013, after a political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar led to split in the army, leaving soldiers to fight alongside ethnic lines.

The civil war is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of South Sudanese and displaced millions.

"China is urging everybody to arrive at peace without sanctioning anybody. China doesn't take sides in the South Sudan civil war and Chinese peacekeepers' role in South Sudan has been positive," said Morgan.

He also pointed to China's stance that Africa's problem should be solved by Africans. "China's role in South Sudan peace talks is to make sure peace and stability returns to the country that satisfies all South Sudanese parties."

China has sent several groups of peacekeeping troops and police to South Sudan under the UN mandate since the outbreak of the civil strife in the East African nation.

Chinese peacekeepers in South Sudan have been engaged in protecting refugee camps, repairing broken infrastructures and facilitating local peace initiatives.

South Sudan

Riek Machar's Group Happy With Odinga's Role in Peace Talks

The splinter group led by former South Sudan Vice-President Riek Machar has welcomed Kenya's move to use opposition… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.