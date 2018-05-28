27 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Elora Academy Donates Tennis Equipment to Schools

By Joel Odidi

Schools across Western, Nyanza and North Rift have a received tennis kits from Denmark-based Friends of Elora Academy and Shining Hope. Elora Academy, which is based in Kisumu County's Nyando Constituency, hopes to popularise the sport across the 47 counties.

Shining Hope, Elora Academy, Victoria Sports chairman, Collins Agwanda, who presided over the distribution of the tennis equipment including rackets and balls at the school on Friday, thanked all well-wishers from Denmark who donated the tennis equipment.

"We thank VST-Denmark, Lufthansa Airlines, Kuehne + Nagel, and everyone who made this a reality," Agwanda said.

Nixon Odari of Ebubayi Secondary School (Vihiga County) urged schools to use the tennis equipment to take the level of the game to the next level.

INVEST IN TENNIS

Butere Girls High School (Kakamega County) tennis coach Chripinus Odeke said. "I urge local leaders to invest in tennis and other sports; there is a lot of talent that should be nurtured, developed, exposed."

His Kuoyo Kochia Secondary School (Homa Bay County) counterpart Thomas Odhiambo, thanked Elora Academy for their efforts in identifying and nurturing tennis talent across Western Kenya region.

Caroline Wekesa from Trans-Nzoia County urged parents to encourage their children to take part in various sports disciplines. Geoffrey Bosire and Evans Talam of Kirobon High School, urged county governments to support tennis.

Vicky Irene of Elora Academy said the school was ready to partner with other academies in popularising tennis.

The event was sponsored by Friends of Elora Academy and Shining Hope based in Denmark, Kenya Counties Tennis, Victoria Sports and FoH-USA in partnership with TSO-USA.

