Zimbabwe: First Lady Charms Kanyemba

Kanyemba — First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa charmed the Kanyemba community where she interacted with the reclusive Doma people when she visited them last week. She donated goods to the elderly, schoolchildren and expectant mothers. The Doma community lives in voluntary seclusion from the public and society and they are reluctant to interact with people outside their culture, but they gladly welcomed the First Lady and described her visit as the first of its kind.

The First Lady visited the Masoka, Mariga and Chapoto villages under the banner of her foundation -- Angel of Hope Foundation -- which she launched a couple of months ago.

She spent time with the Doma folk and donated foodstuffs, blankets, babywear, sanitarywear and education equipment, among other essentials. She was mainly focusing on the elderly, the vulnerable, schoolgirls and couples.

With her were 17 American doctors offering free treatment to the people of Kanyemba.

Ordinarily, the Doma people depend on traditional foods like honey and roots for survival.

The area is not conducive for agriculture as it receives erratic rains.

Mrs Idah Chapoto of Chapoto Village said she was overwhelmed by the First Lady's visit.

"We never expected that a person of such a profile could visit us. She has spent the whole day with us eating our food and also discussing with us our concerns.

"We are happy that she has promised to assist us with various income-generating projects," she said.

The First Lady engaged the community on social issues such as domestic violence and child marriages, HIV and Aids and cancer.

She engaged women and men separately. She also encouraged parents to educate their children.

"Education is the foundation of life. You cannot be employed if you are not educated. One has to be educated and train professionally before being employed," she said.

The First Lady also took the opportunity to encourage Zimbabweans to vote peacefully during the forthcoming harmonised elections.

"You should not engage in violence, but should vote peacefully even if you belong to different political parties," she said.

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Advocate Martin Dinha applauded the First Lady for visiting the area.

"This is the first time that a First Lady has visited this area. Kanyemba has been remembered and as you can see Amai has come with doctors to treat you.

"This is an opportunity for the area to develop," he said.

The people of Kanyemba said they were willing to engage in income-generating projects.