25 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Alshabaab Besiege Mandera Mosque to "Preach"

Somalia militant group Alshabaab on Thursday night took siege a mosque in Kamor Elle, a village in Kenya's Mandera county, police and residents say.

A resident of Mandera told Radio Dalsan that the militants raided the village as the Ramadan Taraweh prayers were on going.

"We cannot leave the Kamor Elle. We are surrounded by Alshabaab. They have taken over the mosque" a resident told Radio Dalsan via phone interview on Thursday night.

Kamor Elle lies between Lafey and Mandera town a few kilometers from the Somalia border a a region that has seen intense militant activities in the past.

Kenya Police on Friday issued a statement to confirm the incident saying the militants took over a local mosque and preached for 5 hours.

