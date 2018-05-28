28 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Shabanie Mine Stun Bulawayo Chiefs

SHABANIE MINE recorded their second win of the season when they beat Bulawayo Chiefs at Maglas yesterday to ease pressure on under-fire coach Takesure Chiragwi. Shabanie gunslinger David Temwanjira and Tinashe Mupumha's goals outweighed a solitary strike by Gracious Muleya for Bulawayo Chiefs.

The miners came into the match desperate for maximum points after some sections of the club supporters had bayed for the head of their young coach.

The Chinda Boys had only won once this season and pressure was slowly mounting on the youthful gaffer to start picking maximum points.

Though they remain in the drop zone yesterday's result however, leaves them on 12 points just two above Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chiragwi was happy with the maximum points and said their "exciting football they have always played has finally been rewarded.

"As a coach I am happy that we have won, I have always said we are playing good football unfortunately we were failing to get maximum points.

"We have always played entertaining football but the unfortunate part was that we were not collecting maximum points, now we played well and also collected maximum points I am really happy.

"It has been long since we collected maximum points and I am happy for the boys as well as the fans for the victory," said Chiragwi. Bulawayo Chiefs Coach Garthly Chipuka blamed injuries for their loss.

Shabanie Mine... ... ... ... ... ... ... (0) 2

Bulawayo Chiefs ... ... ... ... ... ... (0) 1

