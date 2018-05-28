28 May 2018

South Africa: Coffin Assault Case - SCA to Hear Duo's Appeal of Sentences, Convictions

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Monday hear arguments by the convicted coffin assault duo, Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson, on their sentences and convictions.

The pair were granted leave to appeal in February, after the High Court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court dismissed their application for leave to appeal in October 2017.

Jackson and Oosthuizen - the men who forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin - were sentenced to 11 years and 14 years respectively behind bars.

As she handed down these sentences, Judge Segopotje Mphahlele said the men's conduct was "humiliating and disgusting".

They had forced Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol on him.

The incident was filmed and when the video went viral on social media it sparked an outcry and demands for justice.

Mphahlele said their conduct had gone against the spirit of the Constitution.

The men were convicted of assault, attempted murder, kidnapping and intimidation.

The SCA matter will be heard by Judge Mahomed Navsa, Judge Nigel Willis and Acting Judge Ashton Schippers.

