Kenya Lionesses Crowned Africa 7s Champions

Kenya Lionesses on Sunday won their maiden Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Cup title after downing Uganda 29-7 in the final in Gaborone, Botswana.

The Lionesses had beaten Madagascar 27-0 in the semis, while Uganda narrowly edged out Tunisia 10-5 in the other last four encounter.

In the final, Kevin Wambua's charges led 22-0 at half time through a brace of tries from the duo of Michele Omondi and Janet Akello.

It was a great relief for Lionesses head coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua, having lost to South Africa in the last four consecutive finals.

However, South Africa withdrew from the tournament opting to prepare for the World Cup.

The Lionesses topped Pool “A” without conceding to thrash Senegal 41-0 and Madagascar 42-0 before the seeding for the knockout stage.

Tunisia and Kenya are the only countries to have won the championships in 2012 and 2018 respectively.

This was the second time South Africa, who have dominated the championships since its inception in 2006, missed out. They beat Uganda in the final of the first three editions of 2006, 2007 and 2008.

They missed the 2012 championships where Tunisia beat Uganda in the final before paving way for South Africa to win the next five editions, beating Tunisia in the 2013 final and Kenya in the next four finals.

Kenya opened their campaign in the two-day event with a 42-0 win against Senegal before crushing Madagascar 41-0 in the preliminary matches on Saturday to book their slot in the last eight.

They continued their good run as they outclassed Zambia 41-7 in the quarterfinals.

Uganda started their chase for the title with a 22-0 win over Zimbabwe and followed it up with a 10-10 draw with Tunisia in pool B.

The Cranes then went on to hit Senegal 12-5 to once again book Tunisia, this time in the semis.

Deadlocked at 5-5 in the first half, Uganda went on to find the winning try in the next half to book the Lionesses in the final in a game they went on to claim silver.