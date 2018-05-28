28 May 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Hepatitis E Spreads North

By Tuyeimo Haidula

THE hepatitis E outbreak which has claimed 14 lives in Windhoek has reached northern Namibia, and one person reportedly died on Friday at the Oshakati State Hospital.

The unidentified woman was a resident of the Omagalanga village in the Omusati region.

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala announced on Saturday at the Omagongo festival at Tsandi that 10 cases have been confirmed, and 41 patients have been put under observation.

"While we are enjoying the Omagongo festival, we must exercise hygiene at all times," he cautioned.

Yesterday, Endjala was unable to say what the region was doing to combat the outbreak, but he said they were waiting to hear the health ministry's plan of action before doing anything.

The Namibian was unsuccessful in getting a response from health ministry officials yesterday.

The ministry has, however, in the past, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Unicef, urged any person suspecting infection with the hepatitis E virus and displaying symptoms including acute jaundice, dark urine, anorexia, malaise, extreme fatigue and body tenderness, to visit their nearest health facility for a check-up.

Omusati Regional Council chairperson Modestus Amutse told The Namibian yesterday that he was aware of the death.

He said most cases have been recorded in the Tsandi district, and a few at Outapi.

The first cases of hepatitis E were recorded in Windhoek's Havana, Goreangab, Hakahana, Greewell Matongo and Ombili residential areas. Almost 500 cases have been recorded in the city's informal settlements.

Health minister Bernard Haufiku has previously explained that the transmission of the virus was through faecal contaminated water and environmental contamination due to poor sanitation.

In January, Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua announced that the city had allocated N$32 million to fight the hepatitis E outbreak.

The ministry of health has since allocated N$3,7 million to contain the outbreak, while the Khomas Regional Council has also committed N$2 million to fighting the virus.

